Staff Reporter

AS the Namibian Nation prepares to celebrate 30 years of Independence, the man who played a crucial role in bringing about the international settlement that secured the country’s freedom from colonial rule, Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, passed on at the age of 100.

Pérez de Cuéllar, who died on Wednesday at his home in Lima, was the Secretary General of the United Nations from 1982 to the end of 1991 through the changes brought about by the end of the Cold War.

The former UN Secretary General personally attended the swearing in of Namibia’s Founding President, Dr. Sam Nujoma, and once said one of his proudest achievements was his role in securing independence for the country.