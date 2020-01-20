Former teacher becomes school patron

Placido Hilukilwa

FORMER teacher Sam Hamunyela who currently runs his own business, was this week appointed patron of the Kapombo Combined School in the Ohangwena Region.

In a written notification, school Principal Jeremia Mutikisha said that the school board met on 15 January and – having taken note of Hamuenyela’s continuous support to the school – decided to appoint him as school patron.

Hamunyela was a teacher at various public schools for seven years before he resigned and went to further his studies in China.

Back in the country he established his own business enterprise, the S.H. Ngomashendjo Trading CC, through which he now provides support to needy schools in the rural areas.

Pictured: Sam Hamunyela. – Photo: Contributed

In 2018 he donated bags of cement and cash to help the Kapombo school complete new classrooms as it was on the verge of being upgraded from primary to combined school status.

He also approached Chinese business people who ended up providing construction material to the Kapombo CS and other schools in the region.

Last year the Kapombo CS awarded him a certificate of appreciation for his generosity and this week appointed him as school patron.

“I am no longer employed as a teacher, but I am still a teacher at heart. I am very much interested in the education of the Namibian child and very much aware of the challenges teachers and learners face daily,” he said, adding that learners perform better under a conducive environment and teachers work harder when there is job satisfaction.

The Kapombo CS is located in the Ohadiwa yaKapombo village in the Endola constituency. It was established in 1982 and currently has 22 teachers and 750 learners.