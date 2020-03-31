Foreign governments evacuating their citizens

Niël Terblanché

THE governments of Germany and the United States of America have called on their citizens that find themselves within the borders of Namibia, to apply to the various embassies for evacuation.

In this regard the German government has already sent two aircraft from the country’s national airline to pick up stranded citizens. The air bridge back to Germany will continue until Wednesday when the last flight will leave Namibia.

Over the weekend the first flight with 278 passengers boarded to Frankfurt.

The next plane has already landed will leave for Munich.

EVACUATING CITIZENS: Two aircraft from the German national airline at Hosea Kutako International Airport waiting to take people back home. – Photos: Courtesy of the German Embassy in Namibia.

The German military is assisting the embassy in Namibia with the orderly evacuation of the country’s citizens.

The Embassy of the United States of America in Namibia has sent out a similar message to citizens of that country but has not yet sent any aircraft to transport people back. Instead U.S. citizens will be flown with commercial airlines through Zambia and Ethiopia.

Both embassies are in constant communication with their citizens to inform them of the logistics involved and when people will be able to board flights for evacuation purposes.

Special arrangements has been made with the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation to allow foreign nationals wishing to make use of the evacuation flights to enter the Khomas Region to reach the Hosea Kutako International Airport while the region is under lockdown.