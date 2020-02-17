Food shortage and hunger continues to prevail

Maria David

FOOD shortages and hunger continues to prevail throughout the northern part of Namibia despite good rain and needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

This was revealed by Oshana Regional Governor Elia Irmiari during the official announcement of the expansion of the US government drought assistance in Namibia held on Monday.

According to Irimari, the effects of the drought have negatively impacted the social and economic well-being of residents. Livestock and crops alike have been lost and the livelihood of most farming households was destroyed.

“Our immediate concern is to save lives, to ensure that the people that need assistance most are reached and supported,” said Irimari.

He narrated that climate change is a global phenomenon and is here to stay. The immediate focus is to know how best to manage the impact of climate change in order to bring efficiency and effectiveness in addressing it’s effects.

Pictured: World Food Programme representative to Namibia Bai-Mankay Sankoh. – Photo: Contributed