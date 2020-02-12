Foetus found wrapped in newspaper

Maria David
THE Namibian police in the Omusati Region is requesting members of the public to assist in tracing an unknown woman who aborted a foetus, wrapped it in old newspapers and dumped it at the Outapi Town Council’s rubbish dump.
Police spokesperson Lineekela Shikongo, the foetus was discovered just before 13:00 on Monday by members of the community who frequent the dumping site. The people immediately informed the police.
The investigation into the matter continues and Shikongo requested members of the public to assist in tracing the culprit.
Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect is encouraged to contact Sergeant Shangula Hendrina Magano Gwaango at 0812327411.