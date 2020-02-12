Foetus found wrapped in newspaper

Maria David

THE Namibian police in the Omusati Region is requesting members of the public to assist in tracing an unknown woman who aborted a foetus, wrapped it in old newspapers and dumped it at the Outapi Town Council’s rubbish dump.

Police spokesperson Lineekela Shikongo, the foetus was discovered just before 13:00 on Monday by members of the community who frequent the dumping site. The people immediately informed the police.

Picture for illustrative purposes only