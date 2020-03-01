Flooded roads limit access to Ondonga Royal Palace

Staff Reporter

VISITORS to the Onambango Palace where a meeting between President Hage Geingob and the King of the Ondonga Traditional Authority, Fillemon Shuumbwa took place earlier on Saturday were forced to seek alternative routes as rain water flooded access roads to the venue.

Video: Compiled from clips taken by Samuel Shinedima.

Those drivers that went looking for alternative routes got stuck in the drenched soil and drivers had to rely on the help of others to get free from the watery trap.

Organisers of this important event became worried as more heavy rain threatened to interrupt the landmark meeting between the traditional leader and the Head of State. The ceremony and meeting, however, went ahead without any interruptions from the weather.