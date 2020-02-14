Flood risk increases

Niël Terblanché

THE Calueque Dam in south western Angola has reached its full storage capacity over the past 24 hours and water authorities in that country have opened the floodgates of the dam.

Video: A torrent of floodwater from the Angolan interior has reached the Calueque Dam. The dam is at full capacity and floodwater is rushing towards the lower Kunene River after the floodgates were opened. – Footage: Courtesy of Cornelius Kemp

In this regard the Namibia Hydrological Services have issued a flood warning to communities along the Kunene River below the Ruacana Falls to be on extreme alert for imminent flooding and take the necessary precautionary measures.

Water is currently flowing through the open floodgates at more than 1 800 cubic metres per second.

The dam was built to regulate water to the Ruacana Hydro Power Station and control floods in the lower Kunene River.