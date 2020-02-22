Flash floods lead to road closures

Niël Terblanché

THE main roads between several towns in Namibia were temporarily closed for traffic on Friday evening as heavy rain flooded the infrastructure to such an extent that it became unsafe to use.

Two motor vehicle accidents on the main road between Outjo and Otjiwarongo on Friday evening saw the road being closed temporarily while water washed over it in what was described as a river.

The gravel road between Aroab and Keetmanshoop was also temporarily closed as large parts of the road became flooded and unsafe to use by motorists.

Between Gibeon and Asab the main road from Mariental to Keetmanshoop also became inundated with water flowing freely from one to the others side of the road for long distance.

Pictured: The main road between Gibeon and Asab in southern Namibia. The road surface disappeared under floodwater washing over the road for long stretches. – Photo: Courtesy of Desmond Andreas.

Desmond Andreas took to social media in an attempt to warn fellow motorists to take the necessary precautions. In the photographs he took the road surface was completely covered by floodwater while the sun was setting.

He was worried that the situation might lead to disaster once it became dark. Besides asking people to be cautious his advice was that police should close the road temporarily.

The heavy rain is set to continue as the Namibia Meteorological Service in its weather forecast predicted partly cloudy and hot conditions in the west and the extreme northeast of the country. Partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with widespread thundershowers can be expected in the Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, Khomas and Hardap Regions.

Coastal residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with fog patches that will clear up as the morning progresses.