Flash flood warning in place for large parts of Namibia

Niël Terblanché

THE Namibia Meteorological Service has issued a new flash flood warning as more heavy rain is predicted to fall over the Khomas, Kavango, Otjozondjupa and Omaheke Regions.

The flood warning can into effect on Tuesday as heavy rain fell over large parts of Namibia over the past two days turning dry river beds, that has not seen water in years into raging torrents. Water in the rivers meant that the water levels in the major dams rose significantly.

The Hardap Dam is currently standing at 7.2 percent after sustained inflow of more than two million cubic metres of water over the past 48 hours. On Tuesday the level was still at 6.5 percent.

Heavy rain in the vital catchment area for rivers feeding into the Hardap Dam over the past 24 hours saw both the Kameelhaar and Fish Rivers come into flood again. The water has since reached the Hardap Dam and is still flowing strongly which means the level could jump another percentage point after the next measurement later this morning.

In the same period the water level in the Von Bach Dam shot up with almost 12 percent from 38.8 to more than 50 percent.

Pictured: Images of rain and jubilation as widespread rain fell over large parts of Namibia over the past 24 hours. – Photos: Various Contributors to the Reën In Namibia Facebook page

The Swakoppoort Dam that has not had any significant inflow for the past two years suddenly stands at almost five percent after several rivers feeding into it came into flood.

Heavy rains were reported in and around towns from the south to the north of Namibia.

The Skaap River at Keetmanshoop also came into flood over the past 24 hours. The river has not had any water for years.

Good rains were also reported on farms on the plains south of Malthöhe

Rehoboth was inundated with flood water as rain continued to fall for a second day in a row. Streets in the town turned to rivers and saw residents celebrating the rain after a long dry spell.

More rain was reported at Schlip which also falls in the catchment area of the Fish river that feeds into the Hardap Dam.

Residents of Windhoek and surrounding areas also reported continuous rain for the past two days. At Finkenstein to the east of the capital received rain every day since Friday and at the dam at the popular Heja Lodge is filled to the brim.

At least one school where children are receiving their classes in tents was washed out by strong rain on Wednesday. Learners and teachers were forced to stack desks and chairs under tents while attempting to clean away the water that pooled where their playground is supposed to be.

Further to the east in Gobabis and farms in the Kalahari received heavy downpours.

To the west rain fell in the area of Karibib, Usakos and the Erongo mountains.

To the north west rain fell in and around Outjo. Otjiwarongo, Otavi and Tsumeb also received heavy downpours.

Rain was also reported at Katima Mulilo, Rundu and Katwitwi. The major economic centres of the north also received good rains over the past two days.

In the meantime, the water level in the Kunene River has gone down slightly after the past weekend. At some stage the flow was measured at more than 2 300 cubic metres per second which caused lodges and camps below the falls to become inundated with floodwater.

One lodge owner just below the Ruacana Falls said that he has been standing in water that came to his waist for several days.

According to the daily flood bulletin the flow rate in the Kunene River is currently standing at 1807.40 cubic metres per second which still higher than what it was three years ago.

The level in the Zambezi River at Katima Mulilo continues to have a steady rise; however, the level remains below normal. The water level is currently standing at 1.80 metres.

The Okavango River level at Rundu continues to rise rapidly with an increase of eight centimetres since Tuesday morning.

According to the flood bulletin, the level in the Okavango River is currently standing at 6.80 metres and remains above normal. The river level at Nkurenkuru is also rising but more slowly now. The water level is currently standing at 4.27 metres.

The Namibia Meteorological Service predicts partly cloudy and hot weather conditions for the north west and the extreme west while elsewhere partly cloudy and warm to hot weather conditions will prevail and widespread thundershowers over the Khomas, Kavango, Otjozondjupa and Omaheke Regions are in the forecast for the rest of today. Windy weather will prevail at places over the interior of the country.

Coastal residents can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather with fog patches at first.