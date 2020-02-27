Flash flood warning back in effect

Niël Terblanché

WITH widespread thundershowers set to continue over the North, Omaheke and Khomas Regions flash floods are very likely and residents and travellers are cautioned to be vigilant and take the necessary precautions when approaching flowing rivers.

Good rains over parts of the Khomas Hochland saw the Kuiseb River flood significantly for the first time this rainy season. The river started to flow on Tuesday and the water in the river has reached the Gobabeb Research Station in the Namib Desert late on Wednesday afternoon.

In the meantime residents of Keetmanshoop, Karasburg and Mariental celebrated good rains that fell in and around their towns.

Children played in the rain and swam in the streets that turned to rivers for a short while after about 20 millimetres of rain fell over large parts of Keetmanshoop. The same celebrations happened in Karasburg.

Residents of Rosh Pinah and farmers between the mining town and Aus also reported good showers during Wednesday.

Photos: Courtesy of various contributors to the Reën in Namibia Facebook page.

