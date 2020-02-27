Flash flood warning back in effect

Niël Terblanché
WITH widespread thundershowers set to continue over the North, Omaheke and Khomas Regions flash floods are very likely and residents and travellers are cautioned to be vigilant and take the necessary precautions when approaching flowing rivers.
Good rains over parts of the Khomas Hochland saw the Kuiseb River flood significantly for the first time this rainy season. The river started to flow on Tuesday and the water in the river has reached the Gobabeb Research Station in the Namib Desert late on Wednesday afternoon.
In the meantime residents of Keetmanshoop, Karasburg and Mariental celebrated good rains that fell in and around their towns.
Children played in the rain and swam in the streets that turned to rivers for a short while after about 20 millimetres of rain fell over large parts of Keetmanshoop. The same celebrations happened in Karasburg.
Residents of Rosh Pinah and farmers between the mining town and Aus also reported good showers during Wednesday.
People living in Windhoek woke up on Wednesday morning to streets flooded with rain water after good rains fell throughout Tuesday night. Measurements varied from 20 millimeters to more than 70 at Brakwater immediately north of Windhoek.
Heavy showers continued over Okahandja and surrounding areas while further to the west Karibib and Usakos also received some rain.
A cloud burst on a farm about 30 kilometres outside Okahandja caused the Okahandja River to inundate the town and small holdings on the outskirts for a second time this week.
The pipe that supplies Okahandja with fresh water was once again washed away by the flooding river and residents are relying on water tankers from NamWater for the supply of drinking water. Officials from NamWater and the town council indicated that normal water supply will be restored later today.
Heavy showers to the north and north east of Okahandja meant that the Von Bach Dam has filled up to well over 89 percent with steady inflow still occurring.
The Swakoppoort Dam is also filling up fast with the various rivers feeding into it constantly in flood. The water level in the dam rose to 40.5 percent by Wednesday afternoon.
The water volume in the Hardap Dam rose to above 26 percent on Wednesday afternoon. The dam is also still receiving inflow from the Fish River and its tributaries and the prospects of rain in the catchment areas are still quite positive.
Good rains in the catchment area of the Fish River south of Mariental saw that section of the Fish River also flowing strongly past towns like Gibeon and Tses.
Although it could not be confirmed with NamWater, an official from the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry estimated that the water level in the Neckertal Dam has risen with more than two percent and that the recently completed surface reservoir is currently about four and half percent full with strong inflow still occurring.
Besides issuing the flash flood warning the Namibia Meteorological Service has predicted partly cloudy and hot weather conditions in the extreme north west and south west of the country while elsewhere partly cloudy and warm to hot weather conditions can be expected. Widespread thundershowers is in the forecast for the northern regions, Omaheke and Khomas Regions.
At the coast partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with a few showers over the central parts can be expected later today.