Flash flood kills four

Niël Terblanché

FOUR people, amongst them a day-old infant and its mother, drowned in the fast flowing water of a flooded river in the mountainous area of Okanguati when the ambulance they were travelling was washed away by the rushing water.

The baby’s grandmother and the driver of the ambulance also drowned during the tragic incident in a river on the road between Okanguati and Opuwo.

Six other occupants of the ambulance that belomgs to the Ministry of Health and Social Services, survived the ordeal.

The Governor of the Kunene Region Marius Sheya lamented the tragedy and said the ambulance was dispatched from the Opuwo District Hospital on Friday to pick up a patient at the Epupa Clinic. Sheya stated that the loss of life occurred while the ambulance was travelling back to Opuwo.

Picture for illustrative purposes only