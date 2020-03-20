Five on the run after furniture shop robbery

Staff Reporter

FIVE suspects are reportedly on the run after they held a security guard of Bradlows Furniture Store at gunpoint before stealing items from the store located along Independence Avenue in the Soweto area.

Police spokesperson, deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed that a case of armed robbery was opened on Wednesday at the Wanaheda police station after members of the public reported to the police that a truck was seen suspiciously loading goods at the Bradlows furniture shop.

“The police pursued them and learned that the suspects went until a certain residence in the Gemeente Location, where they offloaded the items and drove away,” said Shikwambi.

The police searched the house and recover the stolen items.

STOLEN GOODS: The Items that were recovered at a Windhoek house. – Photos: Courtesy of the Namibian Police

The stolen items include 9 flatscreen television, a couch, a laptop, 3 duvets, a two-door fridge and a microwave.

The owner of the house, a 63-years-old man, is reportedly the father of some of the suspects and has been taken in for questioning.

According to Shikwambi, the suspects are still at large but they are well known.

The truck used in the crime has not yet been found and the value of the items has yet to be determined.