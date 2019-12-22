Five families benefit from solar project

Maria David

NAMIBIANS aim to move away from the national electricity grid by using solar panels, as a result five families in Oniipa in northern Namibia have become recent beneficiaries of the Fusion Grid plot project.

Fusion Grid is a research and development project that brings electricity, connectivity, and digital services to entrepreneurs and households in remote communities.

The platform delivers a channel for digital e/m-government services for citizens and administration. Current realised outcome of the project is based on residential off-grid electricity production serving multiple households at the same time as it delivers digital services.

Pietari Kesuinen a doctoral candidate at Aalto University, said that they have installed 12 solar panels that will benefit five households in the town thus far.

