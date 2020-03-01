Five die as result of car crashes in rainy weather

Staff Reporter

WITH heavy thundershowers predicted to continue of the northern half of Namibia over the weekend and the death of five people on Namibian roads on Friday as a result of rainy weather, the Namibian Police issued a warning to motorists to practice additional caution when driving.

The 46-year old Nestory Jesaya was one of five people who died in two separate motor vehicle accidents on Friday.

Jesaya was killed when he lost control over his vehicle on the gravel road between Ongwediva and Omatando.

Namibian Police spokesperson, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, confirmed the fatal accident and said it occurred during the early hours of Friday morning.

Pictured: The accident scene on the road between Outjo and Otjiwarongo where two people instantly lost their lives and two more succumbed to injuries on their way to hospital. – Photos: Courtesy of the Namibian Police in the Otjozondjupa Region.

“The deceased died on the spot after he lost control over his vehicle,” he said.

Since then two people died during a motor vehicle accident on the road between Outjo and Otjiwarongo later on Friday morning.

According to the Inspector Maureen Mbeha the driver aged 47 lost control over the vehicle in which he and 4 other people were travelling. The driver and a 20-year-old girl died instantly while two others died on their way to hospital.

A 47-year-old man was pronounced upon arrival at the Outjo hospital while a 56-year-old woman, a police officer, died in the ambulance which was transporting her to a Windhoek hospital.

The fifth occupant of the car, a 61-year-old man was admitted in the Outjo State Hospital in a critical condition.

The head of the Namibian Police’s Public Relations Division, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Sheikwambi, said it is required from each driver to be responsible and adapt to the changing road conditions especially in heavy weather.

“We cannot control the rain, however we can control ourselves and the vehicles we are driving. Rainy weather conditions cause roads to become slippery while visibility becomes limited. It is obvious that we cannot continue to drive as normal,” Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi said.

She said the usual speed limits of 60km/h within the towns and cities and the 120 km/h on highways, does not apply when weather changes driving and road conditions.

“Motorists are therefore urged to drive slower, increase following distances, keep their headlights on and to be extra cautious to avoid road accidents.”