Five burned beyond recognition

Placido Hilukikwa

THE year 2019 ended on a sad note for several families whose relatives died and were burnt beyond recognition when a Toyota pick-up with 16 occupants caught fire on the main road between Eenhana and Okongo in the Ohangwena Region Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased include two adults and three minor children.



Seven other passengers suffered injuries that varied from severe burn wounds to slight injuries and were rushed to the hospital, while the 34-year-old driver and three passengers escaped without injury.

Picture for illustrative purposes only