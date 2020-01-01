Five burned beyond recognition

Placido Hilukikwa
THE year 2019 ended on a sad note for several families whose relatives died and were burnt beyond recognition when a Toyota pick-up with 16 occupants caught fire on the main road between Eenhana and Okongo in the Ohangwena Region Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased include two adults and three minor children.
Seven other passengers suffered injuries that varied from severe burn wounds to slight injuries and were rushed to the hospital, while the 34-year-old driver and three passengers escaped without injury.
According to police spokesperson Kaume Itumba, the incident happened when one of the wheels burst and the vehicle left the road, but suddenly caught fire while the driver was still trying to bring it under control.
“The fire rapidly engulfed the vehicle, trapping some of the passengers inside.”
Itumba said the identities of the deceased cannot be released as next of kin are not yet informed.