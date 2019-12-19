Fishrot Six will spend Christmas in custody

Eba Kandovazu & Zorena Jantze

THE Fishrot Six will have to spend Christmas behind bars after High Court Judge Kobus Miller reserved judgment until 27 December in the matter where the accused persons brought an urgent application to challenge the legitimacy of the warrants of arrest upon which they were incarcerated.

It is their argument that they are unlawfully detained and the main relief of their application would be to be set free.

Former Fisheries Minister Bernhard Esau, former Minister of Justice Sacky Shanghala and their co-accused James Hatuikulipi, Ricardo Gustavo, Tamson ‘Fitty’ Hatuikulipi and Pius ‘Taxa’ Mwatelulo were not present at the High Court and were represented by South African advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and senior counsel William King, on instructions of Apollus Shimakeleni.

In his arguments, Advocate Ngcukaitobi stated that the accused persons are suffering humiliation due to their continued incarceration and that their warrant of arrests are unlawful and therefore their detention is illegal as well.

He stated that the arrest warrants were unnecessarily issued as there are more trusted means that could have been pursued such as summoning the accused persons to court.

Ngcukaitobi however stated that arresting of the six accused persons was the first avenue pursued whilst it should have been the last resort. He further pressed that the motive of arrests were due to public pressure as well as political intentions.

Pictured: High powered legal teams square off in the Windhoek High Court during the Fishrot Six’s application to have the warrants of arrest upon which they were detained declared null and void. – Photos: Eba Kandovazu

