Fishrot Six will be moved to the Windhoek Central Prison

Niël Terblanché

FIVE of the six men at the centre of the large scale fisheries corruption and fraud scandal will be moved to the Windhoek Central Prison from the holding cells at the Seeis Police Station.

Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi of the Namibian Police’s Public Relations Division, confirmed that the process to move Sacky Shanghala the former Minister of Justice, former Fishcor chairperson James Hatuikulipi, theformer Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources’ son-in-law Tamson Hatuikulipi, Investec Namibia manager Ricardo Gustavo and James Hatuikulipi’s nephew Pius Mwatulelo have been set in motion.

“They will be moved from the holding cells at Seeis to the central prison once all formalities are completed,” Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi said.

Meanwhile Bernhard Esau, the former fisheries minister, is still admitted to a hospital in Windhoek where he was admitted earlier this week after experiencing problems with his health. Esau was the only member of the Fishrot Six that did not spend New Year’s Eve behind bars.

It is believed that Esau is experiencing problems with his blood pressure and will join the rest of his co accused in the Windhoek Central Prison once he is discharged from hospital.

The Fishrot Six are charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering and is expected to make their next court appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on 20 February this year. The move to the central prison would make it easier for their legal representatives and families to visit them while they are incarcerated.