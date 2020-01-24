Fishrot Six wants cash and assets released

Niël Terblanché

FORMER fisheries minister Bernhard Esau, is once again leading his co-accused in bringing an application to the High Court of Namibia on an urgent basis to have search warrants used by investigating officers declared void of any validity.

The urgent application by the Fishrot Six was filed at the Registrar of the High Court on the 10th of January 2020 almost two weeks before Jason Iyambo appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on a corruption and an interfering with the course justice charge after he attempted to bribe an investigation officer of the Anti-Corruption Commission to remove two of the accused persons bank cards.

Iyambo stands accused of attempting to bribe the ACC investigator to provide him with the personal banking cards belonging to James Hatuikulipi and Pius ‘Taxa’ Mwatelulo held in evidence.

If granted by a judge in the high court would give the sic men implicated in the corruption scandal, access to the money held in their personal and business bank accounts.