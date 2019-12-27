Fishrot Six to hear their fate today

Niël Terblanché

THE Fishrot Six will hear their fate later this morning when Justice Kobus Miller will hand down judgement in the application to have the warrants of arrest on which they were taken into custody almost a month ago declared null and void.

The two former ministers Bernhard Esau and Sacky Shanghala and the four other accused persons: James Hatuikulipi, Tamson Hatuikluipi, Ricardo Gustavo and Pius Mwatelulo spent Christmas in custody after Justice Miller reserved judgement for a week.

The Fishrot Six are implicated in large-scale corruption in the Namibian Fishing industry and in their application argued that through their legal representative, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi they are suffering humiliation due to their continued incarceration and that the warrant of arrest issued in their names were unlawful and their subsequent detention is illegal as well.

Ngcukaitobi argued that the arrest warrants were unnecessarily issued as there are more trusted means that could have been pursued such as summoning the accused persons to court. He further pressed the point that the motive behind their arrests was due to public and political pressure.

Counter to the applicants arguments the state argued that the Fishrot Six abandoned their formal bail application at the beginning of December and that they should follow that avenue if they would like to be set free.

Justice Miller indicated at the postponement of the matter that he will hand down judgement at 10:00 today.