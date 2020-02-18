Fishrot Six back in court

Eba Kandovazu

TWO former ministers and their four co-accused in the Fishrot corruption saga has arrived at the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court a short while ago where they are set to appear on a new charge along with Mike Nghipunya.

An additional charge is said to have been added to the initial charge sheet of the original six accused persons.

The six main accused, who has not been seen in public since their initial court appearances at the end of November last year, were set to appear on the original charges on Thursday along with two other suspects that has been arrested earlier in 2020.