Fishrot Six application to be heard today

Niël Terblanché

WHEN Bernhard Esau, the former Minister of Fisheries along with Sacky Shanghala, James Hatuikulipi, Tamson Hatuikulipi, Ricardo Gustavo and Pius Mwatelulo approach High Court in Windhoek with their urgent application to have the charges and warrants of arrest on which they were taken into custody at the end of November, declared void and to be set aside, they will face strong opposition.

In his founding affidavit the former fisheries minister cites ulterior political motives and gross violations of their rights as entrenched in Article 8 of the Namibian Constitution as the basis for the urgency of the application. He also alleges that he was kidnapped from the Seeis Police Station and that he was forced to ride in the back of a police van on rough roads when investigating officers transported them to various destinations execute search warrants.

Martha Imalwa, the Prosecutor General of Namibia, in her affidavit in response to Esau’s founding affidavit said she opposes application on the grounds that some of her fellow respondents applied for warrants of arrest and that she made a decision to prosecute them notwithstanding the fact that the investigation into the matter is still underway.