Fishrot net lands another accomplice

Niël Terblanché

A STING operation by the Anti-Corruption Commission exposed a fresh attempt at perverting the course of justice by the Fishrot Six when an agent of one of the accused persons was arrested and charged with corruption.

An attempt to access bank accounts by dubious means and to pervert the course of justice backfired when the insider was arrested by officials of the Anti-Corruption Commission during the special operation less than 24 hours ago.

The Director-General of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Paulus Noa, confirmed that a person, acting on behalf of one of the accused persons in the fisheries corruption scandal, approached one of the investigating officers with a proposal to remove bank cards from evidence against payment.

“The messenger informed the investigating officer that he was willing to pay up to N$2 million in cash for officer to remove the bank cards from evidence. It would have enabled one of the accused persons to access funds in bank accounts,” Noa said.