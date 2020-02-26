Fishrot lawyer asked to explain payment from Fishcor

Eba Kandovazu

Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, who represented the Fishrot Six in their High Court application to have arrest warrants against them declared null and void, was asked to explain a payment from Fishcor of N$50 000.

The Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Paulus Noa, confirmed that Ngcukaitobi was served with a summons to explain the reason for the payment from Fishcor during 2018.

Pictured: Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi – Photo: Contributed

“I can confirm that he was issued with summons this morning. The records we have indicate that he indeed received the money in 2018. We just need him to explain why he deserved that money and what the money was for. We are basically giving him a platform to clear his side. Let me note that we are not treating him as a suspect. He could perhaps be a witness. The ACC is just not comfortable with him getting money from Fishcor and now he is representing suspects implicated in corruption involving the company,” Noa said.

According to Noa, this discovery is merely a part of issues that were picked up during the ongoing investigation.