Fishrot employees affected by frozen accounts-Hatuikulipi

Eba Kandovazu

THE former Investec Managing Director James Hatuikulipi who is implicated in the massive fishing quota corruption scandal has approached the high court on an urgent basis against the Financial Intelligence Centre for seizing their banking cards and freezing those of companies he own.

Hatuikulipi and his cousin Tamson ‘Fitty’ Hatuikulipi are listed as applicants alongside the companies they own.

In his affidavit he claims that the situation has serious consequences not only for him but for employees employed the companies listed as their salaries have not been paid. Service providers and suppliers have also not been paid their dues, according to James.

Pictured: James Hatuikulipi – Photo: Contributed