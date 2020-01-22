Fishrot bribery accused remanded in custody

Eba Kandovazu & Marthina Mutanga

A 35-year-old Windhoek man, who was on Monday arrested after he allegedly attempted to bribe an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officer in exchange for banking cards belonging to two men implicated in the Fishrot Six saga, as well as a handwritten document titled ‘Total allocation of the ACC’.

Jason Iyambo briefly appeared before Magistrate Linus Samunzala for two charges under the provisions of the Anti-corruption Act namely; corruptly giving gratification as an inducement and attempting to defeat the course of justice.

He also faces an alternative to the first charge, namely improperly influencing an authorised officer.

It is alleged that on Monday, Iyambo requested the officer to provide him with exhibits, including the personal banking cards belonging to James Hatuikulipi, specifically his Investec cards. James was the Managing Director of Investec Namibia before he resigned in the wake of investigations into the fishing corruption case involving other high profile people, including former cabinet members.

Video: Jason Iyambo entering the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court. – Footage: Marthina Mutanga