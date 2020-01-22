Fishrot bribery accused remanded in custody

Eba Kandovazu & Marthina Mutanga
A 35-year-old Windhoek man, who was on Monday arrested after he allegedly attempted to bribe an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officer in exchange for banking cards belonging to two men implicated in the Fishrot Six saga, as well as a handwritten document titled ‘Total allocation of the ACC’.
Jason Iyambo briefly appeared before Magistrate Linus Samunzala for two charges under the provisions of the Anti-corruption Act namely; corruptly giving gratification as an inducement and attempting to defeat the course of justice.
He also faces an alternative to the first charge, namely improperly influencing an authorised officer.
It is alleged that on Monday, Iyambo requested the officer to provide him with exhibits, including the personal banking cards belonging to James Hatuikulipi, specifically his Investec cards. James was the Managing Director of Investec Namibia before he resigned in the wake of investigations into the fishing corruption case involving other high profile people, including former cabinet members.
Iyambo also allegedly also requested to obtain the bank cards belonging to Pius ‘Taxa’ Mwatelulo and the banking cards belonging to a few companies he co-owns. Mwatelulo is the 6th accused in the Fishrot Six saga and his a relative to James and is currently also in prison for fraud and corruption involving fishing quota briberies.
Iyambo allegedly promised the investigating officer N$250 000 for the bank cards and documents.
The Fishrot Six case will resume on 20 February and that is also when Iyambo is scheduled to appear in court.
State Prosecutor Hesekiel Iipinge requested that Iyambo appears on that particular date, due to the close link between the two cases and to allow for further police investigations.
The state objected to the granting of bail on the grounds of public interest and fear that the accused might interfere with investigations.
Iyambo’s lawyer, Marvin Katuvesiruaina indicated that he would bring forth a formal bail application.
Magistrate Samunzala Samunzala is presiding.
The other accused persons in the Fishrot Six saga are former fisheries minister Bernard Esau, former justice minister Sacky Shanghala, Esau’s son-in-law Tamson ‘Fitty’ Hatuikulipi, who is reportedly a very good friend of Iyambo’s, as well as suspended Investec manager, Ricardo Gustavo.