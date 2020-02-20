Fishrot accused remanded in custody

THE case against the Fishrot Six was postponed to 23 April 2020 to allow the various law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation more time to finalise their enquiries.

Former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau, former justice minister Sackey Shanghala, James Hatuikulipi, Ricardo Gustavo, Tamson ‘Fitty’ Hatuikulipi and Pius Mwatelulo made a swift appearance before Chief Magistrate Philanda Christiaan earlier on Thursday.

The six accused person were remanded in custody until their next appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court.