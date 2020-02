Staff Reporter

MIKE Nghipunya, the suspended Chief Executive Officer of the state owned fishing company, Fishcor, arrived at the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court a while ago.

Nghipunya, better known as Tate Mike, was arrested by investigating officers of the Anti-Corruption Commission on Monday after he too was implicated in the fisheries corruption scandal. He is set to make his first appearance before Magistrate Linus Samunzala.