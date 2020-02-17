Eba Kandovazu

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) this afternoon arrested Fishcor’s Chief Executive Officer, Mike Nghipunya, in Windhoek.

ACC’s Director-General Paulus Noa that Nghipunya was taken in for questioning this morning, but was subsequent arrested.

“I can confirm that he was taken in for questioning this morning. In these instances, questioning is followed by the arrest of an accused if sufficient evidence is obtained. I cannot tell you the exact charges he faces but he has been arrested in relation to the ongoing Fishrot saga,” Noa said.

He added that the suspect will possibly appear in the Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

Photo: Contributed

Nghipunya was suspended in December due to his alleged involvement in the widely publicised fishing corruption that also involved two ministers.

The initial six implicated in the saga include justice minister Sacky Shanghala, fisheries minister Bernard Esau, former chairperson of Fishcor, James Hatuikulipi, his cousin and Esau’s son in law, Tamson ‘Fitty’ Hatuikulipi, suspended Investec manager, Ricardo Gustavo and Pius ‘Taxa’ Mwatelulo.

Nghipunya, popularly known has ‘Tate Mike’, is the tenth suspect arrested in connection with the fishrot saga.

Police officer Kuutondokwa Sakaria and one Jason Iyambo, who allegedly attempted to bribe a police officer in exchange for documentation and the banking cards of two other suspects, were also arrested this year.

Nigel van Wyk, who works for Shanghala, also arrested last year when he was caught red handed trying to remove evidence from the home of the disgraced former justice minister while he was locked up at the Seeis police station.

The others implicated in the case are expected to appear in court this Thursday, 20 February.