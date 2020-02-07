Fish River reaches Hardap Dam

Niël Terblanché
A RARE moment in the recent history of Namibia occurred on Friday morning when water flowing down the Fish River reached the country’s biggest water reservoir, the Hardap Dam, of which the upper reaches, has been bone dry for several years.
It was the first time in about three years that water from the Fish River reached the dam. Earlier in January the water in the river above Hardap also got to the dry upper reaches of the dam but the river water never joined up with the water still in the dam.
The inflow of water in the Hardap Dam buoyed the hopes of especially farmers on the agricultural scheme below the wall whose supply of water to irrigate their crops has been cut off because of the extremely low water level in the dam.
The Fish River came into flood on Thursday morning after good rains fell over the catchment area above the dam during the previous day.