Fish River reaches Hardap Dam

Niël Terblanché

A RARE moment in the recent history of Namibia occurred on Friday morning when water flowing down the Fish River reached the country’s biggest water reservoir, the Hardap Dam, of which the upper reaches, has been bone dry for several years.

It was the first time in about three years that water from the Fish River reached the dam. Earlier in January the water in the river above Hardap also got to the dry upper reaches of the dam but the river water never joined up with the water still in the dam.

Video: Water from the Fish River reaches the Hardap Dam for the first time in years. – Footage: Courtesy of Kobus de Klerk.