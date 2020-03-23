First Namibian tests positive for COVID-19

Niël Terblanché

NAMIBIA has recorded its fourth case of COVID-19 after a young man aged 19 tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, at a media conference confirmed that the young man travelled from London to Johannesburg on 18 March and that he arrived on a flight from Johannesburg at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) on the same day.

He presented with symptoms of COVID-19 and went to his general practitioner the day after.

Dr. Shangula said a test was performed on the young man and added that the results came back positive earlier today.

The young man is in isolation at a facility in Windhoek and according to the Executive Director of the health minister, Ben Nangombe, the people who the young man came into contact with since his arrival will be traced by a special health task force.

The three previous cases that were recorded in Namibia involved foreigners who had arrived in Namibian this month as visiting tourists.

The Romanian couple that recorded the first two cases has since made sufficient recovery and is about to return to their country of origin.

The 61-year-old German national who entered Namibia via Zimbabwe is still under isolation in Windhoek.