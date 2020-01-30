Feasibility study on Desalination plant nears completion

Staff Reporter

A study which serves to identify the best solution for using desalinated sea water for coastal towns and Windhoek in the future is nearly concluded.

Government requested ILF Consulting Engineers international to also assess the Orano plant in case there could be options to acquire and integrate this plant as part of the proposed solution.

To be sure of the due diligence of the assessment of the Orano plant, Government has a follow up process of engaging an independent transaction advisor, who should, together with the outcome of the Feasibility Study motivate whether to acquire or upgrade the Orano plant to be part of the long term solution.

Speaking at a workshop held on desalination the Minister of Water and Agriculture, Alpheus !Naruseb stated that the financing of the combined project for supply to both the coastal areas and Windhoek is not likely to be cheaper than 10 Billion Namibian dollars, hence its bankability must be given due diligence.

“To this effect, Government requested ILF Consulting Engineers to critically compare the cost component of this project with the cost of supplying Windhoek from the Okavango River,” !Naruseb said.

