Father accused of murdering son appears in court

Placido Hilukilwa

NICOLAU Peyohamba Nghuumbwavali, the 26-year-old resident of Onadhi village in the Oshikoto Region who was arrested after he allegedly buried his two-year-old son alive earlier this week, has appeared in the Ondangwa Magistrate’s court Friday morning on a charge of murder related to domestic violence.

The case was postponed to 22 May and the accused was remanded in police custody.

It is alleged that Nghuumbwavali placed his two-year-old son, Joseph Tuyenikumwe Nghuumbwavali, in a bag and buried him alive in a shallow grave in the mahangu field three days after the toddler was dropped at his house by his [the toddler’s] mother who stays at Outapi in the Omusati Region.

Joseph was reportedly born with physical disabilities.

The macabre murder incident sent shockwaves in the village and surrounding areas so much so that the senior traditional councillor Wilhelm Lidker, head of the Uukwanambwa District of Ondonga in which the Onadhi village is located, has decided to convene an urgent district-wide public meeting to specifically address domestic violence, mostly the violence against, and abuse of, people living with disabilities.