Father accused of killing disabled son

Placido Hilukilwa

PHYSICAL disabilities might have been the motivation behind the macabre incident in which a 26-year-old man allegedly buried his two-year-old son alive in the Onadhi village in the Onankali area of the Oshikoto Region on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the toddler – who was born with physical disabilities – was staying with his mother in Outapi in the Omusati Region, but was brought to his biological father at Onadhi on 18 January.



He was allegedly buried alive at unknown time three days later.



According to police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the suspect took the toddler from the house, placed him in a bag and buried him alive in a shallow grave that he had dug in the mahangu field.



According to Shikwambi, the suspect whose name is known to Informante will appear in the Ondangwa Magistrate’s court tomorrow on charges of murder and domestic violence.



“I am shocked. Really shocked and speechless,” said senior traditional councilor Wilhelm Lidker, the head of the Oukwanambwa District of Ondonga in which the Onadhi village is located.



Lidker said that he is promptly inviting a district-wide public meeting to specifically address domestic violence, mostly the violence against, and abuse of, people living with disabilities.