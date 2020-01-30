Fatal hit-and-run accident in Omusati

Placido Hilukilwa
THE Namibian Police in the Omusati Region are requesting members of the public to help trace a vehicle and its driver after a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on the Oshakati-Oshikuku main read on Wednesday.
According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Lineekela Shikongo, the accident occurred at unknown time at Onampira village when a vehicle coming from the direction of Oshakati bumped a female pedestrian, the 30-year-old Klaudia Faustino, who died in the spot.
The unknown driver of the unidentified vehicle failed to stop to ascertain damage or render any assistance.
Shikongo said that the body of the deceased was transported to the Oshakati police mortuary.
The police are now requesting members of the public to help trace the driver to allow the law to take its course.
In a separate accident on the same day, another pedestrian Hafeni Simon (36) died on the spot when he was bumped by a Toyota pick-up at Okamboola village on the main road between Omakange and Ruacana.
The accident happened on Wednesday at around 02:30.