Fatal hit-and-run accident in Omusati

Placido Hilukilwa

THE Namibian Police in the Omusati Region are requesting members of the public to help trace a vehicle and its driver after a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on the Oshakati-Oshikuku main read on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Lineekela Shikongo, the accident occurred at unknown time at Onampira village when a vehicle coming from the direction of Oshakati bumped a female pedestrian, the 30-year-old Klaudia Faustino, who died in the spot.

The unknown driver of the unidentified vehicle failed to stop to ascertain damage or render any assistance.

Photo: Contributed