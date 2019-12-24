Farmers will receive seeds and fertilizer

Niël Terblanché

RURAL farming households in the northern regions of Namibia that suffered crop failures during the previous planting season due to prevailing drought will receive assistance with seeds and fertilizer to get back on their feet in the next season.

With good rains that fell over the past few weeks over large parts of the north residents of the affected regions has started to plough their fields to plant whatever seeds they still have in reserve.

In this regard the Federal Republic of Germany pledged to assist rural subsistence farmers with seeds and fertilizers to be able to bring in a harvest by the middle of next year.

Photo: Footage: Contributed