Farmers will receive seeds and fertilizer

Niël Terblanché
RURAL farming households in the northern regions of Namibia that suffered crop failures during the previous planting season due to prevailing drought will receive assistance with seeds and fertilizer to get back on their feet in the next season.
With good rains that fell over the past few weeks over large parts of the north residents of the affected regions has started to plough their fields to plant whatever seeds they still have in reserve.
In this regard the Federal Republic of Germany pledged to assist rural subsistence farmers with seeds and fertilizers to be able to bring in a harvest by the middle of next year.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry (MAWF) in a statement announced that the German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Dr. Gerd Mueller, has pledged his country’s support to the Namibian Government in an effort to mitigate the impacts of the severe drought and to empower and increase productivity of the affected farmers.
“With additional funds made available to respond to the devastating drought which has severely affected most parts of the country this year, the Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry has purchased 203 tons of pearl millet (mahangu), 70 tons of white maize seeds as well as 503 tons of diverse fertilizers,” the statement by the MAWF reads.
According to the agricultuture ministry it is estimated that the seeds acquired will permit the cultivation of more than forty thousand hectares of mahangu (pearl millet) and maize that may yield a harvest of thirty seven thousand tons, thereby contributing significantly to food security and availability of seeds during the post-harvest season of 2020.
The support is targeted towards rural farming households in Kavango East, Kavango West, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omaheke, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa and Zambezi regions, who recorded crop failures during the 2018/2019 cropping season as a result of the devastating drought.
According to the MAWF statement the seeds and fertilizers will be distributed to the farmers at the end of December 2019.