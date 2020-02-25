Farm worker shot while stealing maize

Staff Reporter

A case of attempted murder has been opened against a 43-year-old farm owner after he allegedly shot his employee who tried to steal maize in Tsumeb.

According to the Namibian Police, the incident happened on Friday 21 February at about 23:00 at Farm Mbombai.

Picture for illustrative purposes only

It is alleged that a 40-year-old farm worker was shot in the left leg while stealing maize from his employer’s field.

He was transported to Tsumeb State Hospital where he is admitted in a stable condition. The suspect was arrested and the rifle he used was confiscated.