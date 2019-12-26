Farm 37 proclaimed as new township

Niël Terblanché
FOR the first time in 57 years a new township has been proclaimed in the district of Walvis Bay where people will be able town land and build houses of their own.
Farm 37 or Green valley as it is already known amongst residents of the harbour town was recently officially proclaimed and an inauguration ceremony attended by the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Peya Mushelenga marked the beginning of the design and construction of bulk services infrastructure phase of the township development.
Mr. Mushelenga said during the inauguration ceremony that the development of the new township situated about nine kilometres from the town centre of Walvis Bay has the potential to provide 30 000 new erven where people will be able to settle.
The development will more than double the harbour town’s capacity to house people as it currently only has 16 843 serviced erven in total
“With more than 6 000 backyard shacks accommodating about 19 000 residents, Farm 37 will offer residents the opportunity to improve their living standards. Apart from most erven being reduced to the minimum 225 square meters size to make affordable room for all, there will also be other larger erven and provision for businesses, schools, churches, public open spaces to make Farm 37 a fully-fledged township,” the minister said.
Mr. Mushelenga said to establish a new township is a cumbersome process that occurs in phases requiring a lot of consultation, planning and inputs from various stakeholders.
“The Municipality of Walvis Bay took it upon itself to tick all the right boxes to ensure that the correct procedures were followed,” he said.
According to the minister Walvis Bay’s forward thrust in terms of industrialization and development is not something that the country can afford to halt temporarily. Mr. Mushelenga pointed out that the development of Farm 37 required a four-phase developmental plan.
“Phase one was the planning and feasibility studies which are already done. Phase two includes the surveying process and the consultants have already completed surveying the first six extensions which are expected to yield more than 2 000 erven. Once approvals from the Office of the Surveyor General have been received, phases three and four will then follow,” the minister said.
He called on the Municipal Council to conclude the planning stage by the end of March and the appointment of competent contractors by the end of May next year for actual construction to start.
Mr. Mushelenga said the project has the full support and backing of the government and he expressed the hope that with the development that the majority of residents will one day have a place they can call home.