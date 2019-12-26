Farm 37 proclaimed as new township

Niël Terblanché

FOR the first time in 57 years a new township has been proclaimed in the district of Walvis Bay where people will be able town land and build houses of their own.

Farm 37 or Green valley as it is already known amongst residents of the harbour town was recently officially proclaimed and an inauguration ceremony attended by the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Peya Mushelenga marked the beginning of the design and construction of bulk services infrastructure phase of the township development.

Mr. Mushelenga said during the inauguration ceremony that the development of the new township situated about nine kilometres from the town centre of Walvis Bay has the potential to provide 30 000 new erven where people will be able to settle.

Pictured: The Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Peya Mushelenga along with the Governor of the Erongo Region, Cleophas Mutjavikua and the Mayor of Walvis Bay, Alderman Immanuel Wilfired during the inauguration of Farm 37 as a new township. – Photo: Contributed