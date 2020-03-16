Far Away Star wins soccer tournament

Maria David

THE Far Away Star boys were on Sunday crowned winners of the first ever Ronny Negonga Sports Tournament after defeating Young Generation a goal to none in the final minutes.

Far Away Star also defeated the boys from Omashaka 1-0 in the semi-finals, while Young generation beating Ongete 3-0.

As winners, the team walked away with a floating trophy, 16 gold medals and N$3 000, while Young Generation scooped N$2 000.

In the third and fourth place Ongete and Omashaka each walked in with N$1 000.

CHAMPIONS: The might Far Away Star boy celebrating after their victory. Photo: Maria David

Furthermore, Nored was crowned a champion in the netball category after beating the Jaguars 26 -19. The team scooped a floating trophy, 12 gold medals and N$1 500, while second place Quakuars walked away with N$1 000 and Ondangwa Fever, in third place, won N$ 800.

In the basketball category, The Fighters emerged victorious after defeating the Quick Silver. They received a floating trophy, 12 gold medals and N$1 500, while in second place, Quick Silver, walked away with N$1 000 and Ankle Breaker, in the third place, won N$ 800.

In the volleyball category, D Nangolo Enterprise won a floating trophy, 12 gold medals and N$1 500, while second place Andimba TT Airport walked away with N$1 000 and in the third place, HI Printing, won N$ 800.

At registration, which was free, a total 26 soccer teams and 6 netball teams signed up, while the volleyball and basketball teams consisted of players from the youth in the Ondangwa Urban constituency.