Falls in full swing

Niel Terblanche

THE flow of water in the Kunene River at Ruacana is still on the increase and the large volume of water is currently cascading down the Ruacana Falls in spectacular fashion.

The water level in the river with its origin in Angola is currently the highest it’s been in the past three years.

In the meantime the water levels in the Zambezi, Okavango and Kunene rivers remain higher than what they were a year ago.

On Tuesday the level of the Zambezi River at Katima Mulilo was at 1.56 metres. According to the daily flood bulletin issued by the hydrological services the water level in the river is slowly rising.

Video: The Ruacana Falls in all their glory. The video was taken on Monday. – Footage: Contributed