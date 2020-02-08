Explosive devices discovered at Ombata

Maria David

OFFICERS from the Namibian Police’s Explosive Control Division were dispatched to a house in the Ombata B Village to safely dispose of explosive devices believed to be left over from the war for the liberation of Namibia.

Confirming the incident, Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole of NamPol’s Community Affairs Division, said the discovery of six explosive devices was made by two children aged seven and eight while they were playing under a tree.

“The two children were playing in the shade of a tree where their family members rest on a daily basis. The children were digging holes in the sand when they discovered the explosives,” said Shikole.

