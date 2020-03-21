Expectant mothers forced into degrading conditions

Nathaniel Heita

Expectant mothers, who due to long distances are forced to camp outside the Outapi District Hospital in the Omusati Region, face a health dilemma.

The open space outside the hospital premises, which they have chosen as their temporary home, is filthy and without basic amenities — a breeding ground for waterborne diseases. The nearby NamWater canal is their only source of water for drinking, cooking and washing.

A Ministry of Health and Social Services official have confirmed that money was donated by a commercial bank a few years ago to construct a shelter for expectant mothers, but it seems that the project never got off the ground.