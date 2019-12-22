Excess alcohol cause of near fatal crash

Niël Terblanché

THE driver of one of the vehicles that was involved an near fatal head-on collision on B2 Road between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay during the early hours of Saturday morning were placed under arrest after he tested positive for excess alcohol in his system.

The driver of the blue Sukzuki Swift and two occupants of the double cab pick-up truck were seriously injured during a head-on collision. Several other people travelling in the double cab bakkie sustained less serious injuries.

All the injured people were transported to the Swakopmund State Hospital shortly after the crash. It has since been reported that the three seriously injured accident victims will be transported to Windhoek for more intensive medical care.



Photo: Contributed