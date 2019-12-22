Excess alcohol cause of near fatal crash

Niël Terblanché
THE driver of one of the vehicles that was involved an near fatal head-on collision on B2 Road between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay during the early hours of Saturday morning were placed under arrest after he tested positive for excess alcohol in his system.
The driver of the blue Sukzuki Swift and two occupants of the double cab pick-up truck were seriously injured during a head-on collision. Several other people travelling in the double cab bakkie sustained less serious injuries.
All the injured people were transported to the Swakopmund State Hospital shortly after the crash. It has since been reported that the three seriously injured accident victims will be transported to Windhoek for more intensive medical care.
It is not clear what the actual cause of the crash was, but some of the bystanders told first responders that the blue Suzuki Swift was travelling on the wrong side of the road.
The driver of a third vehicle narrowly avoided crashing into the vehicles that smashed into each other in front of him. He swerved off the road and ended up in the thick desert sand. None of the occupants of the third vehicle sustained any injuries.
The double cab bakkie was pulling a trailer and had five occupants in the cabin and several more in the load bin.
Both drivers were tested for driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance. The driver of the blue Suzuki tested positive for excess alcohol and now face charges of drunken driving.