Everything is ready for by-elections

Niël Terblanché

THE Electoral Commission of Namibia’s (ECN) has requested voters that will cast their vote in the by-elections that is set to take place in the Walvis Bay Urban, Gobabis, Keetmanshoop and in Khomasdal Constituencies should avoid attempting to cast their vote at mobile polling stations that will intermittently visit police cells, correctional facilities and old age homes.

The different mobile polling stations will be moving from one site to the next in the time allotted from 07:00 in the morning until 21:00 and people queuing outside these polling stations will only be served once the voters inside these facilities have cast their votes which means that some people outside might not be able to cast their votes. Some institutions like hospitals have indicated that only patients and staff members will be allowed to vote while the mobile teams are present.

Another logistical challenge that the electoral commission might have to deal with is the possible overcrowding of polling stations at the various schools as thousands of parents are expected t to descend on schools in large numbers in an attempt to find places for their children.

ECN said in an earlier statement the that the by-elections were necessitated by the resignation of the sitting councillors on 18 October 2019 in compliance with section 77 (4) of the Electoral Act, No. 5 of 2014 and Article 46 and 47 of the Namibian Constitution in order to qualify to be nominated to the list of candidates for the the National Assembly.

Pictured: Lists of polling stations that will be serve the electorate in the four constituencies that will host by-elections on Wednesday 15 January 2020. – Photos: Courtesy of the ECN

