Everything is ready for by-elections

Niël Terblanché
THE Electoral Commission of Namibia’s (ECN) has requested voters that will cast their vote in the by-elections that is set to take place in the Walvis Bay Urban, Gobabis, Keetmanshoop and in Khomasdal Constituencies should avoid attempting to cast their vote at mobile polling stations that will intermittently visit police cells, correctional facilities and old age homes.
The different mobile polling stations will be moving from one site to the next in the time allotted from 07:00 in the morning until 21:00 and people queuing outside these polling stations will only be served once the voters inside these facilities have cast their votes which means that some people outside might not be able to cast their votes. Some institutions like hospitals have indicated that only patients and staff members will be allowed to vote while the mobile teams are present.
Another logistical challenge that the electoral commission might have to deal with is the possible overcrowding of polling stations at the various schools as thousands of parents are expected t to descend on schools in large numbers in an attempt to find places for their children.
ECN said in an earlier statement the that the by-elections were necessitated by the resignation of the sitting councillors on 18 October 2019 in compliance with section 77 (4) of the Electoral Act, No. 5 of 2014 and Article 46 and 47 of the Namibian Constitution in order to qualify to be nominated to the list of candidates for the the National Assembly.
The final voters’ registers for Gobabis, Keetmanshoop Urban, Khomasdal and Walvis Bay Urban Constituencies were published on 20 December 2019 and indicates that Gobabis has 13 457 voters on the roll, Keetmanshoop Urban has 11 534 voters, Khomasdal has 25 550 voters while Walvis Bay Urban has 23 169 voters on the register.
The ECN indicated that it has recruited 260 polling officials for the by-elections while the training of polling officials, party agents and representatives of independent candidates was completed last week.
The electoral commission will have 53 polling teams that will do service at 73 polling stations in the fours constituencies during the by-elections.
“The ECN would like to encourage all eligible voters to go out and cast their votes on 15 January 2020 during the by-elections in their respective constituencies.”
Angolo Samuel will resent the Swapo Party in the Khomasdal Constituency by-election while Mara Bonita Baumgartner will represent the Landless People’s Movement, Raymond Reginald Diergaardt will represent the Popular Democratic Movement and Bartholomeus Tjiunomuinjo Kauahuma will be contesting for SWANU.
In Keetmanshoop Abraham /Goagoseb will represent the PDM, Maxie Meliza Minnaar the LPM and Festus Shilimela will be contesting for SWAPO.
Sylvestor Daniel Binga will represent the LPM in Gobabis while Iuonga Elvis Kauesa will contest as an Independent Candidate, Ellenterius Braynie Modise for the PDM and Augustinus Tebele for SWAPO.
In Walvis Bay Sirie Topulathana will represent the Swapo Party when she contests in the Walvis Bay Urban Constituency by-elections against Richard Hoaeb of the PDM, Jason Kenneth Iilonga – an independent candidate – and Knowledge Nduge Ipinge – also an independent candidate will also contest in Wednesday’s race for a seat in the Regional Council.
The incoming councillors will only be in office until November when the Regional and Local Authority elections will take place.
The ECN stated that it wants to assure the electorate of its commitment to the delivery of free, fair and transparent elections in the forthcoming by-elections.