Everyone to remain indoor during 21 day lockdown

Staff Reporter

ONCE the Khomas and Erongo regions are in lockdown, residents from towns in those areas will be required by law to stay at home and will not be permitted to go to work.

This was revealed by former health minister, Dr Bernard Haufiku, who is also the leader of the COVID-19 task force.

Dr Haufiku also clarified that lockdown on the Khomas & Erongo region will commence on Friday midnight going into Saturday.

The Khomas Region includes Windhoek, Okahandja, Rehoboth and the Hosea Kutako International Airport, while the Erongo Region includes Arandis, Henties Bay, Karibib, Omaruru, Swakopmund, Uis, Usakos and Walvis Bay.

STAY AT HOME: Dr Bernard Haufiku. Photo: Contributed

Dr Haufiku explained that starting Saturday, the lockdown will not only limit movement within the Khomas and Erongo regions, but will also prohibit the entering of people into those regions.

“People should stay in their homes. No one will be allowed to go to work, visit family or friends. Movement will be allowed only when going to pharmacies, shops or healthcare facilities. Even when going to shops, they should limit the number of people in these establishments,” Haufiku stated.

Haufiku added that the Attorney-General Festus Mbandeka will tomorrow issue a full list of who forms part of essential services.

Essential services are persons providing important services that will be allowed to move around freely within the 21 day lockdown.