Every problem is an opportunity

Maria David
THERE is an endless list of problems facing Namibia but such problems have the potential of growing a fantastic career and significantly improve the quality of life of citizens.
“We are no longer interested in students who come to the university just because they want to find employment somewhere afterwards,” University of Namibia (UNAM) Vice Chancellor Professor Kenneth Matengu said during the official welcoming of students to the new academic year.
“I am not saying employment is bad. What I am saying is that employment should not be the only reason students seek education. We want students to come to the university with questions and problems that affect their villages, their countries and the world.” said Matengu in a speech delivered on his behalf by Paulina Uugwanga on Tuesday.
According to Matenngu, Namibia needs a university that solves problems, not a university that begs for employment.
“Employment should be an option or a means by which to raise capital to solve the problem you have identified,” he said.
Turning to UNAM staff Matengu said: “We want lecturers who make classes exciting for their students, we want lecturers who push their students to the limits of their imagination, so that when they leave this place, they have respect for this institution and they can solve any problem that they face out there.”
He noted that UNAM will continue to pay attention to how the practice of education is conducted and appropriate steps will be taken against those who violate policies and procedures.
Speaking at the same occasion, SRC Vice president of the Oshakati Campus, Stephanus Nguluwe, asked UNAM staff to be more student friendly.
“Yes, we know that you are in charge, but there is a need for you to remain polite towards students,” he said.