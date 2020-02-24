Every problem is an opportunity

Maria David

THERE is an endless list of problems facing Namibia but such problems have the potential of growing a fantastic career and significantly improve the quality of life of citizens.

“We are no longer interested in students who come to the university just because they want to find employment somewhere afterwards,” University of Namibia (UNAM) Vice Chancellor Professor Kenneth Matengu said during the official welcoming of students to the new academic year.

“I am not saying employment is bad. What I am saying is that employment should not be the only reason students seek education. We want students to come to the university with questions and problems that affect their villages, their countries and the world.” said Matengu in a speech delivered on his behalf by Paulina Uugwanga on Tuesday.

According to Matenngu, Namibia needs a university that solves problems, not a university that begs for employment.

Picture for illustrative purposes only