Every household should be ploughing

Nathaniel Heita

CONTINOUS rain over most parts of northern Namibia have made farmers, who weeks ago still had to look on as their animals succumbed to hunger and thirst, develop hope for a good cropping season.

The rainfall have been much better this year than the same time last year and it seems as if the good weather is going to continue.

“Some areas are flooded which created the opportunity for people to start ploughing and planting their fields,” one farmer in the area of Eenhana said.

Many farmers in the area are excited about the good rainy season they have experienced so far.



Photo: Nathaniel Heita