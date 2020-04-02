Europeans stuck in Nam to return home

Eba Kandovazu



THE German airline, Lufthansa, has announced that it is operating special flights to ensure that European citizens that found themselves stuck in Namibia following the coronavirus outbreak, return to their home countries.





So far, 1 200 passengers are expected to return to Germany and eventually make their way to their countries, through additional return flights from Windhoek that started operations yesterday and ending Saturday.





“In order to bring as many people as possible back home quickly, the Lufthansa Group airlines are also operating numerous special flights all over the world. Since 14 March, the Lufthansa Group airlines have flown more than 58,000 travellers back to their home countries of Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium on over 300 special flights from around 65 airports on all five continents. Around 45 further flights are already in preparation. Clients are tour operators, cruise lines and the governments of the above mentioned countries,” the airline’s spokesperson, Neda Jaafari, said.





She added that 22 special cargo flights have been operated with relief supplies on board and a further 34 are planned.



