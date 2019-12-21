Ethikilo Bar Burglars abandon loot

Maria David

THE Namibian Police in Oshana Region has launched a search for an unknown number of thieves who burgled a bar and stole a gambling machine worth N$90 000.

Inspector Thomas Aiyambo Community of Nampol’s community affairs division said the incident occurred around 04:00 on Thursday evening at the Ethikilo Bar in the Oneshila location of Oshakati.

“The suspects gained entrance by using an unknown object to break into the bar. They stole a gambling machine valued at N$ 90 000 which was fitted with a tracking device,” said Inspector Aiyambo.

Pictured: Inspector Thomas Aiyambo. Photo: Contributed