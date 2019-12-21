Ethikilo Bar Burglars abandon loot

Maria David
THE Namibian Police in Oshana Region has launched a search for an unknown number of thieves who burgled a bar and stole a gambling machine worth N$90 000.
Inspector Thomas Aiyambo Community of Nampol’s community affairs division said the incident occurred around 04:00 on Thursday evening at the Ethikilo Bar in the Oneshila location of Oshakati.
“The suspects gained entrance by using an unknown object to break into the bar. They stole a gambling machine valued at N$ 90 000 which was fitted with a tracking device,” said Inspector Aiyambo.
According to Aiyambo, the gambling machine was later found hidden in the bush and a silver Toyota Corolla with registration number N17655 SH which is suspected to have been used during the commissioning of the burglary also found abandoned. “The suspects fled into the bushes after abandoning the car. The vehicle was impounded and is currently being kept at the Oshakati Police Station,” he said.
Inspector Aiyambo stated that no arrest was made yet, however police investigation into the matter continues and he expects that the burglars will be apprehend soon.