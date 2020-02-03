Epatutulo massacre accused will be sent for mental evaluation

Maria David

THE 26 year old Sam Nauyoma Petrus, who stands accused of massacring his mother, his brother and one of his nieces at the Epatutulo village at the beginning of November last year made his third court appearance in the Ohangwena Magistrate’s Court.

During his first two appearances in court the accused person presented strange behaviour when he was apparently unable to speak or to walk during court proceedings.

After his first appearance in court Petrus was sent to be declared medically fit to continue with court proceedings, however, during his second appearance he again went mute.

Pictured: The 26-year-old Sam Petrus who stands accused of massacring his family during his first appearance in the Ohangwena Magistrate’s Court. – Photo: Maria David