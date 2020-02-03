Epatutulo massacre accused will be sent for mental evaluation

Maria David
THE 26 year old Sam Nauyoma Petrus, who stands accused of massacring his mother, his brother and one of his nieces at the Epatutulo village at the beginning of November last year made his third court appearance in the Ohangwena Magistrate’s Court.
During his first two appearances in court the accused person presented strange behaviour when he was apparently unable to speak or to walk during court proceedings.
After his first appearance in court Petrus was sent to be declared medically fit to continue with court proceedings, however, during his second appearance he again went mute.
During his latest appearance in court the, Assistant Magistrate K Ndume postponed the matter to 20 April this year to allow the accused person to be mentally evaluated for a month and to afford detectives more time to complete their investigation.
State prosecutor Elphins Maloboka informed the court that once the period of mental observation is completed that the matter will continue.
During the attack last year November, Petrus hacked his 61 year old mother Vilgenia Teofelus, his 30-year-old brother Simon Petrus and his one year old niece Ndapandula Hafeni to death with a panga in their homestead. After killing his three family members and seriously injuring another of his nieces, he also hacked seven goats and a dog to death with the panga.