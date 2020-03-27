Entire family almost wiped out by horrific crash

Niël Terblanché

A MAN and his two children, including his three-month-old baby, were killed during a horrific motor vehicle while his wife receiving care for her injuries at the Okahandja hospital.

The man, 40-year-old Vilho Amunyela and his son, the ten-year-old Natangwe Amunyela, as well as newborn, Ameni Amunyela are part of the total eight people, who lost their lives in two separate road accidents reported in the last 24 hours along the Okahandja and Otjiwarongo main road.

The road towards the North became heavily congested as people living in the main economic centre of the Khomas and Erongo Regions opted to spend the 21-day Coronavirus lock-down with their families in rural areas.

According to Deputy Commissioner Kaunapawa Shikwambi, head of public relations at NamPol, at 01:50 some 40km from Okahandja, a truck driving from the southernly direction crashed head onto the Toyota bakkie that the Amunyela family was travelling in.

EXODUS CARNAGE: The scene of the horrific crash that claimed the lives of five people late on Thursday evening. – Photos: Contributed

EXODUS CARNAGE: The scene of the horrific crash that claimed the lives of five people late on Thursday evening. – Photos: Contributed

EXODUS CARNAGE: The scene of the horrific crash that claimed the lives of five people late on Thursday evening. – Photos: Contributed

Father and son died on the spot, and the baby daughter died on her way to the Okahandja hospital.

According to the incident report, the driver and co-driver of the truck only sustained slight injuries.

In another accident that happened just three hours prior at around 23:00 on Thursday about 35km north of Okahandja along the B1 road, a driver of a Toyota pickup driving in the southernly direction was overtaking a slow moving truck when he collided head-on with an oncoming Volkswagen Kombi.

A total of 4 people travelling in the pickup died on the spot, while a fifth occupant of the bakkie succumbed to injuries at the Okahandja Hospital.

The driver of the Kombi, who was travelling alone, also died at the scene of the horrific crash.

The Namibian Police identified the deceased from the bakkie as nine-year-old Helena Shivute, the five-year-old Vehinda Erasu, 67-year-old Gerhard Simon, 22-year-old Fiina Ndeleni Nangombe and the 26-year-old Albertina Simson.

The driver of Kombi was identified as the 32-year-old Junias Nande.

Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi urged people intent on going to other regions of Namibia while the 21-day lockdown is in place to adhere to the rules and regulations of the road.

She further urged motorists to avoid driving at night, to be patient and take extra caution when overtaking slower moving vehicles.